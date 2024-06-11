Set sail on the Margaritaville at Sea Islander from Port Tampa Bay

Passengers are invited to board the new Margaritaville at Sea’s Islander at Port Tampa Bay, ready for a relaxing getaway to Key West and Mexico.

The ship offers affordable and convenient travel. It has over 1,100 staterooms, including 700 balconies, and can accommodate over 2,600 passengers. Upon entry, the atrium, a stunning 14-story high, welcomes guests.

"This ship features vibrant, tropical decor and an array of amenities," said Amanda Traveligne, Chief of Marketing.

MORE HEADLINES:

The Islander boasts 12 eateries, 13 lounges, three pools, and an action-packed casino. Live music is a central feature of the cruise experience, and Cruise Director Zee-Jay highlighted two new shows.

The Islander is the cruise line's second ship and its maiden voyage from Florida on June 14. Their first ship, Margaritaville at Sea Paradise, currently sails from Port of Palm Beach in South Florida, taking guests on a three-night Bahamas vacation.

Notably, children and heroes can sail for free. For details and reservations for the 4- and 5-night itineraries, visit MargaritavilleAtSea.com.