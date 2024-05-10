TIMELINE: Severe storms may bring parts of Florida damaging wind gusts, large hail on Friday

Friday will be another hot day as we're forecasting record highs in the mid-to-upper 90s. There is also the potential for severe weather, which is why the FOX 35 Storm Team has declared Friday a Storm Alert Day.

Strong storms could bring portions of Florida damaging wind gusts (55+ mph), large hail (1" or greater) and isolated tornadoes.

Severe storms are likely along the I-10 corridor from Tallahassee to Jacksonville (80% chance) in the Gainesville (FOX 51) viewing area, and possible from Ocala to Palm Coast (50% chance).

As you go farther south, storm chances fall off exponentially to, "not as likely" in Orlando, at a 20%-40% chance. South of Kissimmee rain chances are 10%-20% at best and storms are thus unlikely there.

With the few isolated storms which may develop in Orlando this afternoon, they'd be born from the leftover, "outflow boundaries" consisting of the relatively cooler, drier air expelled from earlier storms in north-Florida.

The reason we won't see as many storms here, versus areas up north, is because the driving force is a cold front which will remain draped across south Georgia to our western Panhandle, far away from Central Florida.

That cold front will eventually pass through our region, "dry" early Saturday morning, setting the stage for a dry and pleasantly warm Mother's Day weekend. Temperatures will reach 90°.

Next week, that front comes back northward and parks over the state. It'll provide a focus for periodic downpours and storms for much of next week. Its clouds and rain will keep temperatures a bit lower, with highs generally in the upper 80s. That said, it'll be more humid and very likely represent the start of the rainy season.

