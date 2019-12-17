Severe thunderstorms bring heavy rain, hail, wind damage

Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Tuesday afternoon in Lake, Orange, and Seminole counties as showers began to move through the region ahead of a cold front that is expected to bring a dip in temperatures.

The first line of storms that arrived around 4:30 p.m. delivered heavy rain, hail and damaging winds to parts of Orange County. Trees were reported down in Apopka and Altamonte Springs. A second line was expected to pass through metropolitan Orlando mid-evening.

"All this storm activity is ahead of a cold front, that will bring highs in the 50s and 60s over the next couple of days," said FOX 35 meteorologist Brooks Tomlin. "Frost could be an issue on Thursday morning, especially well northwest of the I-4 corridor."

This system is much like the same setup we saw last weekend when we saw the development of an EF-1 tornado over Flagler County.

There remains the potential for a few rotating storms that could prompt tornado warnings. Do keep in mind that the timing of all of this coincides with the commute home this evening, so plan accordingly.

