Shark attacks surfer at New Smyrna Beach, sending him to hospital

By FOX 35 News Staff
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - A 21-year-old man was injured after he was bitten by a shark at New Smyrna Beach on Friday. 

Volusia County Beach Safety said the DeLand man was surfing a little after 3 p.m. when he was attacked by the shark. 

The man suffered serious injuries to his foot and was taken to the hospital by Volusia County Emergency Medical Services. 

He was reportedly surfing near the south jetty area at the time of the incident. 

This marks the second shark bite in Volusia County this year. 