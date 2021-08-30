Shelter dogs escape Hurricane Ida, relocated to Central Florida

As Ida headed for Louisiana, the roads were packed with vehicles trying to get out of danger. Shelter dogs are some of the unlikely evacuees, who made the long trip to Central Florida.

"If we can get animals out of overcrowded shelters before the impact, they're actually able to redirect their services to owned animals and the humans in their areas," said Kathy Burns, with the Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando in Sanford.

These dogs were already looking for forever homes in Louisiana. Now, they'll be ready for people in Florida to take them in. In total, 28 relocated to Central Florida from St. Landry Parish, in Louisiana. Six of the dogs are now up for adoption in Sanford.

Staff at the shelter say they're happy to help, now that the shelters in the impact zone are dealing with the storm.

"The shelters are really stressed and just have so many more animals than they can really care for, so it's really great that we can help ease that burden a little bit for them," said Beth Gustin, with the Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando.

They say all the dogs will get altered, chipped, vaccinated, and be ready to go home with loving, local families. "They're going to find a place and home environment probably very quickly, where they wouldn't have in rural Louisiana," Burns said.

If you'd like to take home one of the dogs, you can find the link at the Pet Alliance Orlando website.

