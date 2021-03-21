Sheriff: Fugitive pulls gun on deputy, chokes and bites K-9

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said a fugitive pulled a gun on a deputy and his K-9 during a foot pursuit.

Body camera video appears to show Brandon Richter leading Deputy Brandon Donahue and his K-9, named Scout, on a chase. after the deputy attempted to serve a warrant for Richter's arrest.

Richter makes a run for it but Scout eventually takes Richter down.

"Let me see your hands! Do not move! Do not move!" Deputy Donahue is heard shouting.

Despite the deputy's commands, authorities said Richter refused to cooperate, got up off the ground, and pulled out a gun, pointing it at the deputy and K-9.

Deputy Donahue calls for backup and takes down Richter, who is tangled on the leash. At one point, investigators said Richter begins choking Scout and even biting the dog's ear.

Deputies finally pulled him off of the K-9 but said he continued to resist so they used a Taser to subdue him and handcuff him.

Richter is now in the Marion County Jail facing several charges

Deputy Donahue and K-9 Scout were both treated for their injuries and are okay.

