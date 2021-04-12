Sheriff’s Office: Man shot by deputy after charging at girlfriend with knife

A Florida deputy shot a man who was charging at his girlfriend with a knife after barricading himself inside a home, law enforcement said.

The Alachua County Sheriff's Office said that deputies responded to a home on SW 75th Way just before 2 a.m. on Monday in regards to an armed disturbance between a boyfriend and his girlfriend. They had already responded there on Sunday night for assistance with the same couple but the man was not located.

They said that deputies were informed that the man, later identified as 26-year-old Jeremiah Arnold Lacsamana Birrey, was back at the home and armed with a knife. He is accused of barricading himself inside the residence.

Deputies reportedly forced entry inside the residence and immediately observed Birrey, armed with a knife, and charging at his girlfriend. A deputy shot the suspect to prevent him from stabbing his girlfriend.

They said that they immediately rendered emergency medical care and the suspect was transported to a hospital for treatment.

Since a deputy was involved in the shooting, the Alachua County Sheriff's Office said that the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) will investigate if policies were followed. The deputy involved has been placed on administrative leave in the meantime.

