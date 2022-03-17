2 dead, 2 injured in South Florida bus shooting; nearby crash injures 3 more

Two people have died and two more have been hospitalized after someone opened fire on a Broward County Public Transit Bus in Fort Lauderdale, according to public officials and reporting from WSVN News7.

Officials said the bus driver headed for the Fort Lauderdale Police Department. When the driver started to pull over, two vehicles collided nearby, injuring three more people.

According to WSVN, a police officer heard the gunfire and came to the parking lot, where police say the gunman surrendered.

It's unclear what prompted the shooting.

Officials said the bus driver was not hurt.

One shooting victim died on the scene. Another died at the hospital.

Two remained hospitalized early Thursday evening.

The three people injured in the nearby crash were treated at the scene, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.