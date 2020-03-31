Should you wear a mask? Health officials reevaluating effectiveness

When it comes to masks, the World Health Organization recommends healthy people wear masks only when taking care of a person who is suspected/has COVID-19.

The Centers for Disease Control has the same guidance. However, during a White House press conference Tuesday, Dr. Deborah Birx said the guidance is being reconsidered.

"It's just being considered by the task force now about whether that recommendation that is already in place regarding the masks should be altered in any way. It's still under discussion," she said.

Local professionals tell FOX 35 News there is no evidence to prove healthy people wearing masks will help flatten the curve.

"If it makes people feel safe, that can help the common good, so I can understand it from that standpoint," said Dr. Jason Littleton, founder of Littleton Concierge Medicine.

However, he says healthy people do not have a need to wear masks right now.

"It does protect if someone has COVID-19, or the flu, or any upper respiratory infection; if the cough, it does trap what ever droplets they cough in that mask so that's a great thing. But if you're not sick, not wearing the mask provides resources for first responders, physicians and nurses."