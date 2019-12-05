Silver Alert canceled for Sumter County woman

article

UPDATE: The Sumter County Sheriff's Office says a Silver Alert issued for Virginia Louise Pullen out of the Villages has been canceled. She has been located.

The Sumter County Sheriff's Office says that a Silver Alert has been issued for Virginia Louise Pullen out of the Villages.

They say that she was last seen leaving her home located Allendale Drive. She was wearing blue jeans, a white shirt, a blue button-down sweater, and sneakers. She is about five-feet, three-inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds. She has brown hair and green eyes.

They believe Pullen was heading towards Walmart on Wedgewood Lane within the Villages. She drives a dark blue Ford Escape with Florida tag Z729R.

Anyone with any information regarding Pullen's whereabouts is asked to contact law enforcement at 352-793-2621.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.