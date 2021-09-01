Small businesses concerned about CDC recommendation not to travel to Puerto Rico

As COVID cases rise in Puerto Rico, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending people avoid travel to the island.

"People in Puerto Rico are very scared," explained Jorge Figueroa, president of the Puerto Rican Chamber of Commerce Central Florida.

He said it hasn’t been easy for residents now that the CDC is recommending people avoid travel to Puerto Rico.

"A little bit frustrating, but at the same time it didn’t surprise me."

Small business owners in Orlando are also frustrated, saying this move could impact them.

"To impose these changes during a slow season is kind of a double hit," said Jackie Espinosa, owner of Matador Tacos and Tapas.

She says business has been slow, and now, it could only get worse.

"We have a lot of people that travel to and from and unfortunately this is definitely hindering small businesses."

With a rise in COVID cases, Espinosa said planning for the holidays is tough since she has relatives there. "It’s challenging. I still try to go over there."

Meanwhile, Figueroa said he will still travel there for work, with precautions.

"I’m going there next week for about a week for some events. We’ll take all the precautions. Make sure we have sanitizer and wear the mask."

