Small plane crashes in Winter Haven orange grove; 2 hospitalized
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. - Winter Haven police and fire rescue crews are on the scene where a small plane went down Wednesday afternoon.
The plane crashed in an orange grove near Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard and 11th Street, according to officials.
Two people were onboard. Both were taken to the hospital, but their conditions were not made public.
The FAA was called to investigate.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.