Small Wisconsin town rallies around family of brother, sister killed in crash

A Wisconsin town is mourning the loss of a pair of siblings killed in a crash Tuesday night in Daytona Beach while on vacation.

The brother and sister were leaving the speedway where they were visiting the Christmas display when they were hit head-on by a wrong-way driver fleeing deputies.

A letter from the School District of Omro identified them as Domynic, 21, and Danycka, 18. Their 13-year-old brother and 17-year-old cousin survived but were seriously hurt.

Family friend Art Eichmann described Dom and Dany as athletic, fun, and full of life. He, like many in the small town, was in disbelief.

"The whole community knows them really, really well… you kind of watch them grow up in front of your eyes so it’s hard to believe," he said.

Eichmann organized a vigil to honor the siblings and send well wishes to the survivors.

"We live in a good community. Just unfortunate you have to come together in circumstances like this," he said.

Superintendent Dr. Jay Jones said the small community is all grieving. Thursday, he opened up the high school media center to provide counseling services to students.

"We were all really shocked to hear the news of this tragedy. So it impacted not only the school community but the entire community greatly," he said.

Carie Hill, also a friend of the family, started a GoFundMe page after hearing of the tragedy to lift the financial burden from the family.

"As you can tell I can’t imagine what that family’s going through if I’m getting choked up about it because like i said that would be a parent's worst nightmare," she said.

As of Thursday evening, it raised more than $80,000.

Hill said the victims were organ donors, and the family is finding comfort knowing they’ll live on through others.

The 47-year-old man who deputies say caused the wrong-way crash has not been identified by the Florida Highway Patrol. He also died in the wreck.

Investigators said he was driving a car stolen during an armed carjacking Sunday in Orange County. The car was picked up by a plate reader in Flagler County Tuesday night.

