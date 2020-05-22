Smaller Orlando-area attractions waiting on governor's signature to reopen

Central Florida's smaller attractions are waiting on the green light to reopen.

Reopening plans have been approved by the Orange County Economic Recovery Task Force and Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings. The final decision is now up to Governor Ron DeSantis, who could decide on the plan as soon as Friday.

With the Memorial Day weekend here, some people are itching to get back to the attractions like the Starflyer and The Wheel at ICON Park.

Representatives from FunSpot, Gatorland, and ICON Park spoke to the task force on Monday to explain their desire to reopen. They said that they have developed operating guidelines and protocols of their own so they could reopen safely. Some of these protocols include temperature checks, social distancing, and enhanced cleaning.

Ritchie Armstrong, the man behind Orlando's Starflyer and Magical Midway thrill park, spoke with FOX 35 News about reopening after being shut down since March.

"We’ve been thinking about this plan and we’ve been working on this plan since we closed. Since before we closed. Since March we’ve had hand sanitation available. We’ve now got signage everywhere. We’ve educated and trained our staff.”

The approved reopenings include the following attractions:

Fun Spot of Florida, Inc.

Gatorland

I-Drive Thrill Park LLC (Magical Midway Family Fun Center)

ICON Park Orlando

K1 Speed Orlando

Nona Adventure Park, LLC

Orlando Slingshot, LLC

Orlando Starflyer

Wonderworks Orlando

Aloma Bowl

Boardwalk Bowl

Andretti’s Indoor Karting and Gaming

On the same day, the Orange County Task Force approved the phased reopening of Universal Orlando Resort. They proposed that on June 1st and June 2nd, they would open the parks to team members to test the new safety protocols. Following that, on June 3rd and 4th, they would open the parks to invited guests and some annual passholders. Then on June 5th, they would open to the public.

They are awaiting approval from both Mayor Demings and Governor DeSantis. Demings is expected to make a decision on Friday morning.