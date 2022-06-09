Softball coach wakes from month-long coma after bad motorcycle crash

Lindsey Burch almost lost her husband Nathan to a motorcycle crash a month ago. His chances of survival looked bleak-- until a miracle happened.

"I didn’t know if he would make it home…it is amazing to have him here," Burch said.

"They weren't sure if he would make it. He had a 1% survival rate to survive the traumatic brain injury that he had," she said.

Nathan Burch, the beloved softball coach and motorcycle group captain, survives bad motorcycle crash.

The beloved softball coach and motorcycle group captain was airlifted to a local hospital and put in a medically-induced coma for a few days. His family and players, who saw him as a mentor, visited to say their goodbyes, fearing the worst.

"My parents split up when I was in ninth grade, he helped me through that. We were all crying and losing our marbles, they told us he wasn't going to make it at all," said one of his former players.

Miraculously, Nathan recovered and is now under the care of a rehab center in Jacksonville, Florida. His message to other riders is to wear a helmet.