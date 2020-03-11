Some Florida businesses are struggling, others are booming amid coronavirus fears

Coronavirus is rocking the economy, causing many businesses to struggle over the fear of the virus alone. However, it might surprise you to learn that some businesses are actually booming because of COVID-19.

At Pom Pom's Teahouse and Sandwicheria in Orlando, the coronavirus changed things very suddenly.

Moongauklang, the owner of the restaurant, said that she had to take drastic measures really fast. The store is experiencing fewer customers and catering events were canceled, causing revenue to drop 30 percent. She has had to cut her employees' shifts and order less food as a result. She said that "we would normally have a backup supply but now we’re just doing the minimum and we’re noticing that we still have some supplies left over."

Even though people are still coming in, it's not what it once was.

While some businesses are feeling the blow, others are booming.

Buy and Sell Fitness sells gym equipment out of its office in Longwood. They say the number of people buying gym equipment for their homes has doubled.

"We were genuinely worried. The fact that it helped our biz and didn’t hurt it, very surprised," said Buy and Sell Fitness co-owner Oliver Leith. "Instead of maybe going to a gym, they wanted to bring the gym home" he said to to avoid germs in a public place.

Leith added that "If you have your own piece, work out at home without anybody else touching it, your germs are you germs so you can keep it to yourself."

But even he says for the economy as a whole, he hopes the coronavirus calms down soon and he's certainly not alone.

"It makes me sad. It takes a toll and when you work six shifts and then you’re down to three, what’s next?" said Moongauklang. She mentioned that the entire restaurant business is hurting right now. Pom Pom's Teahouse and Sandwicheria is cleaning vigorously though and want people to know they are clean and open for business.

