Sonny's BBQ to give free food on National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

Law enforcement around the nation can receive free food on Thursday at any Sonny's BBQ location.

Sonny's BBQ says that they will give all law enforcement officers a free Pork Big Deal on Thursday, which is National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day.

On their website, the BBQ chain said that officers will need a valid ID or badge to receive their free meal.

The offer is also only valid for dine-in.

"Random Acts of BBQ is our way of recognizing those who make a difference– special individuals who selflessly give their time, talents and effort to their communities," the restaurant said. "Know a law enforcement officer who goes above and beyond the call of duty? Nominate them for a surprise BBQ celebration on us."

For more information on the deal and to nominate someone, visit the Sonny's BBQ website.