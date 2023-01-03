Expand / Collapse search
Eaglet hatches in Southwest Florida nest; second egg shows signs another is on the way

By FOX 13 news staff
Updated January 5, 2023 4:56AM
NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. - One of Harriet and M15's eggs has hatched and a pip in the second means another is on the way this week. A tiny crack was spotted on one of the two eggs Tuesday morning. By Wednesday evening, the first eaglet emerged.

Millions have once again tuned in for the Southwest Florida Eagle Cam's return, hoping to catch a glimpse of Harriet, M15, and their eaglets. 

Live-streaming video of the eagles and their eggs are being broadcast from several angles, none of which disturb the eagles or make any sound.

Eaglet emerging from egg in Harriet's nest

One of Harriet and M15's eggs is hatching in their nest in Southwest Florida. Video courtesy Dick Pritchett Real Estate

HARRIET'S STORY: Famous eagles of southwest Florida are expecting 2 eaglets following Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian destroyed the famous eagles' nests, but two days after the storm passed, the pair began to rebuild. That one stick turned into a new nest.

Now three months later, two eggs laid by Harriet are in the process of hatching.

"It’s just been an amazing process and shows how resilient they are. It’s just everything coming at them and they’re just always natural instinct at their finest," said Pritchett McSpadden.

To watch the live feed visit: dickpritchettrealestate.com/southwest-florida-eagle-cam.

Eaglet visible in egg at 3:15 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023 (Courtesy Dick Pritchett Real Estate)