SpaceX expected to launch Falcon 9 rocket on Tuesday, will carry more satellites into space

After a successful abort test launch over the weekend, SpaceX is expected to send another Falcon 9 rocket back into space.

The company has a Falcon 9 launch scheduled for Tuesday in Cape Canaveral. All systems are currently a go and the launch window opens at 11:59 a.m. The rocket will carry Starlink communication satellites into space. These satellites help less developed nations have internet access.

On Sunday morning, SpaceX completed a successful abort test launch of their Dragon crew capsule. The launch served as one of the final steps before SpaceX and NASA can send astronauts back into space. They simulated what would happen during a disaster, as the Dragon crew capsule separated from the Falcon 9 rocket and deployed parachutes for a gentle splashdown.

Given the success of the test, the chief engineer/designer of SpaceX, Elon Musk, said that it is probable that the first crewed launch will occur in the second quarter of 2020. However, NASA still needs to decide if this mission will be for a shorter or longer duration, as this will affect the launch date.

