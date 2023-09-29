SpaceX sends another batch of Starlink satellites into orbit from Florida

SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket carrying 22 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit on Friday evening. Liftoff was at 10 p.m. from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

This is the 10th flight for the first stage booster supporting this mission, which previously launched CRS-24, Eutelsat HOTBIRD 13F, OneWeb 1, SES-18 and SES-19, and five Starlink missions. Following stage separation, the first stage successfully landed on the A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship, which will be stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.