SpaceX eyes Wednesday evening launch for Ovzon 3 mission
ORLANDO, Fla. - SpaceX is targeting Wednesday for a Falcon 9 launch of the Ovzon 3 mission.
The 10-minute launch window opens at 6:04 p.m. ET at Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.
If needed, a backup opportunity is available Thursday, January 4, with an 87-minute launch window opening at 4:47 p.m. ET.
According to SpaceX, this will be the 10th flight of the first stage booster supporting this mission, which previously launched CRS-26, OneWeb Launch 16, Intelsat IS-40e, O3b mPOWER, and five Starlink missions.
Following stage separation, the first stage is expected to land on Landing Zone 1 (LZ-1) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.