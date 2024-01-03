SpaceX eyes Wednesday evening launch for Ovzon 3 mission

SpaceX is targeting Wednesday for a Falcon 9 launch of the Ovzon 3 mission.

The 10-minute launch window opens at 6:04 p.m. ET at Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

If needed, a backup opportunity is available Thursday, January 4, with an 87-minute launch window opening at 4:47 p.m. ET.

According to SpaceX, this will be the 10th flight of the first stage booster supporting this mission, which previously launched CRS-26, OneWeb Launch 16, Intelsat IS-40e, O3b mPOWER, and five Starlink missions.

Following stage separation, the first stage is expected to land on Landing Zone 1 (LZ-1) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.