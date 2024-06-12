SpaceX moves Falcon 9 launch of Starlink satellites from Florida to Thursday

SpaceX is set to launch 22 Starlink satellites aboard a Falcon 9 rocket from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on Thursday.

The launch was targeted for 5:20 p.m. on Wednesday, but it has been moved to 4:46 p.m. on Thursday, according to SpaceX. Additional opportunities are available on Thursday until 6:40 p.m.

This launch will be the 16th mission for this first stage booster, which has previously carried SES-22, ispace's HAKUTO-R MISSION 1, Amazonas-6, CRS-27, Bandwagon-1, and 10 Starlink missions.

Following stage separation, the booster will land on the droneship Just Read the Instructions, located in the Atlantic Ocean.