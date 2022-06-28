A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will launch an SES 22 communications satellite into space on Wednesday, which will provide C-band television and data services in the United States.

The rocket is set to lift off at 5:04 p.m. from Cape Canaveral, Florida, with a launch window open until 7:13 p.m. A backup launch opportunity is available on Thursday, June 30, within the same window. The Falcon 9 first-stage booster supporting this mission previously supported the launch of one Starlink mission. After stage separation, the first stage will land on the A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship, which will be stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

Forecasters say weather conditions are 80% favorable.

ATLAS V TO LAUNCH USSF-12

A United Launch Alliance (ULA) Atlas V 541 rocket will launch the USSF-12 mission for the U.S. Space Force’s Space Systems Command (SSC). Liftoff will occur from Space Launch Complex-41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida. The Atlas V will deliver both spacecraft directly to geosynchronous orbit approximately 22,000 miles (35,500 km) above the equator approximately 6 hours after liftoff. The USSF-12 mission features two satellite payloads.

The Atlas V rocket is set to lift off at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 30. Forecasters say weather conditions are 60% favorable.

