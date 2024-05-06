SpaceX launch: Watch Falcon 9 rocket carry 23 Starlink satellites from Florida

SpaceX successfully launched nearly two dozen Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from Florida on Monday afternoon.

A Falcon 9 rocket blasted off at 2:14 p.m., carrying 23 satellites into orbit from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) located at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

This was the 15th flight for the first stage booster supporting this mission, which previously launched CRS-24, Eutelsat HOTBIRD 13F, OneWeb 1, SES-18 and SES-19, and 10 Starlink missions.

Following stage separation, the first stage landed on the Just Read the Instructions droneship, which will be stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

What are Starlink satellites?

Starlink is the world's first and largest satellite constellation, and it uses a low Earth orbit to deliver broadband internet. It supports seamless streaming, online gaming, video calls, and more.

Starlink uses cutting-edge satellites and user hardware, along with extensive expertise in spacecraft and on-orbit operations, to ensure users worldwide access a high-speed, low-latency internet.