WATCH AGAIN: SpaceX launches space station resupply mission from Florida

SpaceX has successfully launched another resupply mission to the International Space Station.

A Falcon 9 rocket carrying Dragon’s 27th Commercial Resupply Services (CRS-27) mission lifted off from Launch Complex 39A (LC-39A) at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

"This is the seventh flight of the first stage booster supporting this mission, which previously launched Hispasat Amazonas Nexus, SES-22, ispace’s HAKUTO-R Mission 1, and three Starlink missions," SpaceX said.

RELATED: World's first 3D-printed rocket launch scrubbed for this weekend

Following stage separation, the Falcon 9's first stage landed on the A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship in the Atlantic Ocean.

CRS-27 is the third flight for this Dragon spacecraft, which previously flew CRS-22 and CRS-24 to the space station.

Dragon is expected to dock with the space station on Thursday, March 16 at approximately 7:52 a.m. ET.