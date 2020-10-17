SpaceX has successful Starlink launch on Sunday, another liftoff planned this week

article

SpaceX successfully launched its Falcon 9 rocket on Sunday, sending its 14th batch of about 60 satellites for its Starlink broadband network into orbit.

The launch occurred at 8:25 a.m. in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

It was part of SpaceX's efforts to deliver broadband internet service from low-Earth orbit. The company's first batch of Starlink satellites was sent into orbit on May 23rd, 2019.

Then on Wednesday, October 21st, the space company will attempt to send up its 15th batch of Starlink satellites from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.

The rocket is scheduled for liftoff at 12:36 p.m.

Several scrubbed launches in the past month prompted Elon Musk to head to Cape Canaveral to review hardware.

