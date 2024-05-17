SpaceX launch: Falcon 9 rocket carries Starlink satellites into orbit on Friday night
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - SpaceX launched 23 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit on Friday night.
A Falcon 9 rocket lifted off at 8:32 p.m. from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.
This mission represented the first-stage booster's 21st flight. The booster had previously launched missions such as GPS III Space Vehicle 04, GPS III Space Vehicle 05, Inspiration4, Ax-1, Nilesat 301, OneWeb Launch 17, ARABSAT BADR-8, and 13 Starlink missions.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Starliner launch: Boeing, NASA, ULA target holiday weekend for possible test flight with crew
- Thunder on Cocoa Beach returns to Brevard County this weekend
- Arrest made in Flagler County 'swatting' call to Buddy Taylor Middle School, sheriff says
- Florida neighbors, wildlife rescuers save baby eagle that fell out of its nest
Approximately eight minutes after the launch, the first stage landed on the A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship in the Atlantic Ocean.