SpaceX launch: Falcon 9 rocket carries Starlink satellites into orbit on Friday night

SpaceX launched 23 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit on Friday night.

A Falcon 9 rocket lifted off at 8:32 p.m. from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

This mission represented the first-stage booster's 21st flight. The booster had previously launched missions such as GPS III Space Vehicle 04, GPS III Space Vehicle 05, Inspiration4, Ax-1, Nilesat 301, OneWeb Launch 17, ARABSAT BADR-8, and 13 Starlink missions.

Approximately eight minutes after the launch, the first stage landed on the A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship in the Atlantic Ocean.