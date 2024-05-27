SpaceX to launch rocket carrying Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from Florida

SpaceX aims to launch 23 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit on a Falcon 9 rocket from the Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on Monday morning.

Liftoff is scheduled for 10:20 a.m. ET, with alternative windows until 11:30 a.m. ET. Additional launch opportunities are available on Tuesday, May 28, starting at 7:30 a.m. ET if needed.

This launch will mark the 10th flight for the Falcon 9's first stage booster, which previously launched Crew-6, SES O3b mPOWER, USSF-124, and six Starlink missions. The booster will land on the droneship A Shortfall of Gravitas in the Atlantic Ocean after stage separation.