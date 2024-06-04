SpaceX launches Falcon 9 carrying 20 Starlink satellites

SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket on Tuesday evening, carrying 20 Starlink satellites, including 13 equipped with Direct to Cell capabilities, into low-Earth orbit.

The liftoff from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station occurred at 10:16 p.m. ET. You can watch a replay of the launch in the video player above.

This mission marked the 20th flight for the Falcon 9's first-stage booster, which had previously supported missions including CRS-22, Crew-3, Turksat 5B, Crew-4, CRS-25, Eutelsat HOTBIRD 13G, mPOWER-a, PSN SATRIA, Telkomsat Merah Putih 2, and 10 Starlink missions.

After stage separation, the first stage landed on the "Just Read the Instructions" droneship in the Atlantic Ocean.