SpaceX planning Friday morning launch for next Starlink mission Liftoff is scheduled for 11:33 a.m. ET from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. This will be an instantaneous launch.

SpaceX is targeting late Friday morning for the launch of a Falcon 9 rocket carrying the next batch of 56 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit.

If needed, there are additional launch opportunities later in the afternoon at 1:14 p.m. ET and 2:55 p.m. ET. Backup opportunities are also available on Saturday, at 11:08 a.m. ET, at 12:49 p.m. ET, and 2:30 p.m. ET.

According to the space company, the first stage booster supporting this mission previously launched CRS-22, Crew-3, Turksat 5B, Crew-4, CRS-25, Eutelsat HOTBIRD 13G, mPOWER-a, and two Starlink missions. Following stage separation, the first stage will land on the A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship, which will be stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

This is second Florida launch for SpaceX in as many weeks. Two communications satellites were launched on Friday. The SES-18 and SES-19 satellites were manufactured by a company from Luxembourg will provide TV and data services over the U.S.

