SpaceX postpones launch for Starlink satellites, now targets Monday

SpaceX was hoping to launch a Falcon 9 rocket with 60 Starlink satellites on Sunday morning after being delayed because of weather.

But on Saturday, SpaceX tweeted that it's postponing the launch again, this time targeting Monday.

The tweet said, "Standing down from tomorrow’s Starlink launch; team is taking a closer look at a second stage valve component. Now targeting Monday, February 17."

The rocket was supposed to go up on Saturday morning, but bad weather was forecast in the rocket's recovery zone, prompting a 24-hour delay to Sunday.

A new launch window timeframe for Monday has not been released.

