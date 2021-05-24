SpaceX preparing for 29th Starlink launch on Wednesday afternoon

article

SpaceX is scheduled to launch the 29th mission of the constellation of networked satellites known as Starlink on Wednesday.

A Falcon 9 is scheduled for liftoff from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station Launch Complex 40 at 2:59 p.m.

The goal of Starlink is to create a network that will help provide high-speed internet access to those who are not yet connected and to provide reliable and affordable internet across the globe.

Currently, over 1,600 Starlink internet satellites are in orbit. The network is now delivering initial beta service both domestically and internationally, and will continue expansion to near-global coverage in 2021, SpaceX says.

"Starlink is ideally suited for areas of the globe where connectivity has typically been a challenge," the space company's website states.

A Starlink Kit includes your Wi-Fi router, power supply, cables, and mounting tripod. Starlink also requires a clear view of the sky to connect.

