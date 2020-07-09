SpaceX reschedules Starlink satellite launch for Saturday

After some sketchy weather scrubbed Wednesday's launch, SpaceX will try on Saturday to send up its next batch of Starlink satellites.

SpaceX says liftoff is set for 10:54 a.m. on Saturday.

The launch, which is SpaceX's 10th Starlink mission, is part of the company's effort to deliver broadband internet service from low-Earth orbit. There are just under 600 satellites in orbit. SpaceX launched its first batch of 60 Starlink satellites on May 23, 2019.

The flight will include 57 Starlink satellites as well as two "rideshare" satellites for Seattle-based Earth monitoring company BlackSky Global.

Following stage separation, SpaceX will land Falcon 9’s first stage on the “Of Course I Still Love You” droneship, which will be stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

When the launch happens, you'll be able to watch it on FOX 35 News.