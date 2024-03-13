SpaceX targeting Thursday night for launch of Falcon 9 carrying Starlink satellites
SpaceX is launching some more Starlink satellites into orbit from Florida on Thursday.
The launch is scheduled to take place from Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center at 7:04 p.m. ET, with backup opportunities available until 10:40 p.m. ET. If needed, additional opportunities are also available on Friday, March 15, starting at 6:39 p.m. ET.
This is the 19th flight for the first stage booster supporting this mission, which previously launched GPS III Space Vehicle 04, GPS III Space Vehicle 05, Inspiration4, Ax-1, Nilesat 301, OneWeb Launch 17, ARABSAT BADR-8, and 11 Starlink missions.
Following stage separation, the first stage will land on the A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship, which will be stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.