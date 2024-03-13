SpaceX is launching some more Starlink satellites into orbit from Florida on Thursday.

The launch is scheduled to take place from Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center at 7:04 p.m. ET, with backup opportunities available until 10:40 p.m. ET. If needed, additional opportunities are also available on Friday, March 15, starting at 6:39 p.m. ET.

If needed, additional opportunities are also available on Thursday, March 14, starting at 7:04 p.m.

This is the 19th flight for the first stage booster supporting this mission, which previously launched GPS III Space Vehicle 04, GPS III Space Vehicle 05, Inspiration4, Ax-1, Nilesat 301, OneWeb Launch 17, ARABSAT BADR-8, and 11 Starlink missions.

Following stage separation, the first stage will land on the A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship, which will be stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.