Watch Falcon 9 launch

SpaceX is gearing up for a Falcon 9 launch on Friday, April 5, to deploy 23 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit.

The launch is set to take place from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, with liftoff targeted for 5:12 a.m. ET. Backup opportunities are available until 6:14 a.m. ET on the same day, with additional launch windows on Saturday, April 6, starting at 1:51 a.m. ET if needed.

This marks the 14th flight for the first-stage booster supporting the mission, which was previously employed in launches such as CRS-24, Eutelsat HOTBIRD 13F, OneWeb 1, SES-18, and SES-19, and nine Starlink missions.

Following stage separation, the first stage is expected to land on the A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.