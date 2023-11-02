SpaceX to launch next Starlink mission on Friday evening

SpaceX is targeting Friday, November 3 for the launch of a Falcon 9 that will carry 23 more Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit.

The launch, from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, is planned for 6:30 p.m. ET. If needed, seven backup opportunities are available beginning at 6:56 p.m. ET until 10:22 p.m. ET. Eight backup opportunities are also currently available on Saturday, November 4 starting at 6:00 p.m. ET until 9:55 p.m. ET.

The weather looks favorable with an 80% go for launch.

This is the 18th flight for the first stage booster supporting this mission, which previously launched Crew Demo-2, ANASIS-11, CRS-21, Transporter-1, Transporter-3, and 12 Starlink missions. Following stage separation, the first stage will land on the A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship, which will be stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.