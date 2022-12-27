SpaceX to launch next Starlink mission from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station SpaceX says it is targeting Wednesday morning for the launch of a Falcon 9 carrying 54 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit. Video of the launch can be seen in the live player above.

SpaceX says it is targeting Wednesday morning for the launch of a Falcon 9 carrying 54 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit. Launch time is at 4:40 a.m. ET (9:40 UTC) from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

SpaceX's Starlink is the constellation of networked satellites aimed to provide internet services to those who are not yet connected. SpaceX says Starlink now has more than 1,000,000 active subscribers. This launch marks the first of Starlink’s upgraded network.

The first stage booster supporting this mission previously launched GPS III Space Vehicle 04, GPS III Space Vehicle 05, Inspiration4, Ax-1, Nilesat 301, and four Starlink missions. Following stage separation, the first stage will land on the A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship, which will be stationed in the Atlantic Ocean, SpaceX says.

According to the 45th Weather Squadron of the 45th Space Wing at Patrick Space Force Base remain 90% favorable for launch.

"An upper-level trough currently situated over the eastern Gulf of Mexico will cross the state today and lift out across the Atlantic tonight. At the surface, another high-pressure system spreads across the Southeast US, bringing clearing skies to the region this afternoon and overnight. Favorable local weather is expected for Wednesday and Thursday, with only a very slim threat of low-topped cumulus clouds interfering with the launch opportunities either morning," read the Launch Mission Execution Forecast.

If needed, a backup opportunity is available on Thursday, Dec. 29 starting at 4:14 a.m. ET (9:14 UTC).