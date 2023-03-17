SpaceX to launch pair of satellites during nighttime liftoff from Florida

While you're enjoying your green beer for St. Patrick's Day, you can watch SpaceX launch a pair of satellites into orbit from Florida's Space Coast on Friday night.

The space company will launch the SES-18 and SES-19 mission for a company from Luxembourg from Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. Those satellites will provide TV and data services over the U.S.

The launch window runs from 7:38 p.m. to 8:16 p.m. A backup launch opportunity is available on Saturday, March 18 with a 37-minute window opening at the same time.

