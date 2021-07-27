Daytona International Speedway hosting hiring events ahead of Coke Zero Sugar 400

The Daytona International Speedway is hosting five hiring events starting this week ahead of the Coke Zero Sugar 400.



The race, scheduled for Aug. 28, is expected to attract fans from around the United States. Open positions include ticket takers, ushers, tram drivers, and information.

Daniel Pearson, senior manager of guest services, said the seasonal jobs will be for the entire race weekend, but those hired can work other events too.

"Once you’re hired, you’ll be able to work for Speedweeks next year, as well as any other events we have for the rest of the year here at the track," he said.

He said pay starts at $10 per hour.

"Pay rate does start at $10 an hour and it’ll kind of work its way up from there based on what the position is, so if you’re a tram driver, it might be a little bit more," he said.

The Speedway said the event will be fully open with no restrictions.



Below is information from DIS on the hiring events:



The Guest Services hiring events will take place inside the hallowed grounds of the iconic, 2.5-mile state-of-the-art motorsports facility on the following dates:

Thursday, July. 29, 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Saturday, July 31, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 5, 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 7, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 9, 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Applicants can enter Speedway property at the intersection of NASCAR Drive and International Speedway Boulevard and park in front of the Axalta Injector. Applicants can also apply here or call 386-681-6530 (Guest Services) for additional information.

For those who would like to be a part of the anticipated festivities as a volunteer, visit https://www.daytonainternationalspeedway.com/volunteer-opportunities/.

