This Florida city is grappling with a rooster mystery

The New Smyrna Beach Police Department is concerned about a possible illegal rooster dumping on Flagler Avenue.

Police said that more and more roosters have been appearing in the Flagler Avenue area, and they believe some of them may have been dumped there illegally.

In a post on Facebook, the police department shared text from a Florida law which says this action is a first-degree misdemeanor.

"Any person who is the owner or possessor, or has charge or custody, of any animal who abandons such animal to suffer injury or malnutrition or abandons any animal in a street, road, or public place without providing for the care, sustenance, protection, and shelter of such animal is guilty of a misdemeanor of the first degree," Florida Statute 828.13 states.

Police are encouraging those who might abandon animals to instead reach out to rescue organizations that are equipped to assist in these situations.

"Together, we can ensure roosters, and all animals, receive the care and compassion they deserve," the New Smyrna Beach Police Department said.