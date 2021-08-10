State attorney releases new video in Othal Wallace case

New video released by the state attorney’s office shows the chaotic night Daytona Beach Police Officer Jason Raynor was shot.

Body camera footage shows the tense moments officers respond to the scene, an apartment complex on Kingston Avenue, on June 23.



"He still talking?" asks one officer.



"It’s in his head, man," responded another.

Officers rushed to the scene after Officer Raynor’s radio went silent while he was checking on a suspicious incident call.

"We’re behind 133 Kingston. All we heard was central, and then we kept trying to raise, and raise and raise him. People were heading down here and we just found him out back," an officer can be heard saying.

Some officers pulled security footage while others hit the streets.

"The suspect ran which way?" asked an officer, as he pulled in on his patrol car.

"On Beach Street, they just said," responded another.

It has been seven weeks since Officer Raynor was shot.

On Tuesday, the Daytona Beach Police Department said he remains in critical condition.

