State launches university graduation tool

article

The state university system on Monday announced the launch of a new online portal designed to provide students with data about graduates in certain degree fields.

The "MyFloridaFuture Tool" displays data such as income of graduates by university, degree level, and major. Students could research things like "the earning potential for each academic program at 1, 5, and 10 years" after graduation, according to a news release from the university system's Board of Governors.

"MyFloridaFuture is going to bring awareness to students for intentional planning for the future," said Nastassia Janvier, who is student body president of Florida State University student and a member of the Board of Governors.

"Students will have the opportunity to engage with it whenever they want and can use it as a resource to research different career fields."

The online tool, found at the Board of Governors’ website and on the admissions webpage of each state university, also allows users to search typical loan amounts and loan debt for graduates in various fields of study.

Advertisement

The MyFloridaFuture "dashboard" was created as part of a wide-ranging higher-education bill (HB 1261) passed by lawmakers during the 2021 legislative session. The measure also shielded colleges and universities from coronavirus-related lawsuits.