Statue of Mary McLeod Bethune unveiled in Daytona Beach

On Monday, the statue of Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune was officially unveiled as it begins a two-month visit to Daytona Beach.

Mayor Derrick Henry called the ceremony the city’s proudest moment as people applauded when the 11-foot, 6,000-pound statue was revealed at the News-Journal Center.

He was one of many speakers who talked about McLeod Bethune’s legacy in the city that continues to inspire to this day.

"She taught us how to achieve despite obstacles. We have learned how she learned even when fatigued," he said.

Last week, people watched as the statue made a trip through Bethune Cookman University, the university she founded.

"She is an amazing woman, and what a legacy she has left us," said the university’s interim president Dr. Hiram Powell.

The statue will be on display for two months before heading to Washington D.C., where it will replace a statue of a confederate general.

