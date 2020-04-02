'Stay-at-home order' begins in Florida: Here's what you can do, what will be open, and more

Governor Ron DeSantis has signed an executive order, issuing a "stay-at-home" mandate across all of Florida.

With this order, residents statewide must stay at home except to complete essential errands and activities. Essential businesses may also stay open but must enforce social distancing.

The mandate officially began on April 3rd at 12:01 a.m. and will last until April 30th. Several other Florida counties, like Orange and Osceola, issued separate stay-at-home orders pior to Governor DeSantis' decisions.

WHAT CAN I DO?

Errands and activities that are considered essential can still be done as long as you practice CDC social distancing guidelines. This includes but is not limited to:

Purchasing groceries and other essential items.

Picking up take-out food or curbside orders.

Visiting the doctor and picking up medications from the pharmacy.

Taking of pets, including visiting the vet.

Caring for loved ones who need assistance.

Attending religious services that follow social distancing guidelines.

Participating in recreational activities, such as exercising, riding bikes, fishing, hunting, and playing golf, as long as you maintain social distancing guidelines.

If you have to go to work and do not have the ability to work from home, you can drive to work.

WHAT CAN'T I DO?

Any activities or errands that are not essential or would force you to break social distancing guidelines is not allowed. This includes but is not limited to:

Visiting friends and family if there is no urgent need.

Participating in activities that force you to maintain less than six feet of space between you and others.

WHAT WILL BE OPEN?

Essential businesses will be open but must enforce social distancing guidelines. This includes but is not limited to:

Grocery stores

Banks

Doctors

Veterinarians

Restaurants with take-out or curbside service

Mail and shipping services

Waste management

WHAT WILL BE CLOSED?

Businesses that are not essential and do not provide essential services do not have to completely stop operating, Governor DeSantis clarified. He said that "we're not necessarily saying anything to a nonessential business, but under the order, you just wouldn't be able to go into some of these things and conduct business and be following the order."

So, businesses can stay open as long as they follow social distancing guidelines and offer services that allow for this. For example, stores with curbside services are okay to stay open.

Places that will be closed include but are not limited to:

Malls

Gyms

Theme parks

Arcades

Museums

Movie theaters

Playgrounds

Parks

Concert venues

Bowling Alleys

You can view the full executive order signed by Governor DeSantis below. It includes more details on what is considered essential during the statewide "stay-at-home" mandate.

