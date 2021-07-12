Stealing Gucci Slides at water park lands woman in jail, deputies say

A woman accused of stealing designer sandals at a water park is facing serious charges.

At Island H2O Live, the water slides are a big attraction. But it was a pair of Gucci Slides that got the attention of 32-year-old suspect Shannon Pent., according to authorities.

Deputies say she stole them from another guest at the park, then got into an argument with the victim. As the suspect pulled out of the parking lot, she hit a maintenance worker on his right side and legs, causing him to fall to the ground, deputies say.

According to investigators, she took off with her trunk still open and that's when the Gucci Slides flew out the back.

"That’s pretty crazy. I never thought someone would go that far for flip-flops. To hit somebody like that," Osceola resident Jose Leon says.

Osceola resident Angel Cheesebrowegh says, "Over Gucci flip-flops? It kind of shows the values of material items. It's kind of a lot."

Using a license plate number, Clermont police officers say they tracked Pent down and arrested her in Lake County. She told them she was trying to get away because she was afraid for her own family.

Deputies say Pent was charged with aggravated battery with a weapon. The victim got her Gucci Slides back.

Watch FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida headlines.

Advertisement



