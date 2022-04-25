Stolen credit card leads to chase, then shooting in Leesburg, according to Lake County Sheriff's Office

A deputy with the Lake County Sheriff's Office shot at a vehicle Monday afternoon after the driver of that vehicle began to drive towards the deputy, the Sheriff's Office said.

The agency said deputies were searching for a car allegedly linked to an investigation into a stolen credit card being used at a Walmart in Leesburg. That car was apparently found in the area of Lady Lake.

When the deputy attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver drove away and a brief pursuit began, the agency said. It ended after the suspect vehicle pulled up to a gated mobile home park in Leesburg.

"The deputy pulled in behind it and got out of his car, but at that point, the suspect actually began a three-point turnabout once they got to the gate, and at that point, drove towards the deputy," explained Lt. John Herrell with the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. "He at that point opened fire."

Lt. Herrell said three people were inside the vehicle at the time of the shooting and allegedly abandoned the vehicle and ran away. All three were eventually taken into custody. Two were transported to the hospital with minor injuries, the Sheriff's Office said. It was unclear if they were injured in the shooting, during the chase, or after running away from the vehicle.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will investigate the shooting, as is standard procedure with all shootings involving law enforcement officers.