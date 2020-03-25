Stores in Central Florida begin to limit capacity, encourage social distancing

article

As coronavirus cases continue to increase across America, including in Florida, stores are beginning to ramp up their social distancing techniques.

For example, both an Academy and 7-Eleven in Lake Mary have started to limit the number of people that can be inside each store. FOX 35 News gave them both a visit.

At the Academy, a sign in the front read "To maintain a safe social distance in the store, we are allowing 25 customers in at a time. As customers exit, we will allow more to enter." Two employees stood at the front keeping count and enforcing the new guideline.

Then at the 7-Eleven, a sign was posted to the door reading "practice social distancing while inside the store" and that only "10 people total, including store employees" can be inside. While there, they must remain "six feet apart."

Walgreens in Lake Mary also said that "we ask that you please respect the CDC guidelines and stay six feet apart while outside and inside."

Meanwhile, Walmart and Publix are installing plexiglass around registers to protect cashiers and customers from coronavirus.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings on Wednesday issued a stay-at-home order for residents to begin at 11 p.m. on Thursday night. The order remains in effect until April 9. Only essential errands will be allowed.

