Study: Drinking alcohol and coffee could help you live longer

Bottoms up!

According to a new study, those who drink moderate amounts of alcohol or coffee will live longer than those who don't.

The findings are part of a study conducted by researchers at the UC Irvine Institute for Memory Impairments and Neurological Disorders. The '90+ Study' began in 2003 as a way for researchers to try to determine the answer to this question: What allows people to live to age 90 and beyond?

Using 14,000 elderly people over the age of 90, the study determined that those who drank moderate amounts of alcohol or coffee lived longer than those who abstained.

The study also discovered several interesting findings:

People who were overweight in their 70s lived longer than normal or underweight people did.

Over 40% of people aged 90 and older suffer from dementia while almost 80% are disabled. Both are more common in women than men.

About half of people with dementia over age 90 do not have sufficient neuropathology in their brain to explain their cognitive loss.

People aged 90 and older with an APOE2 gene are less likely to have clinical Alzheimer’s dementia, but are much more likely to have Alzheimer’s neuropathology in their brains.

You can read more about it HERE.