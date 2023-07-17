Tropical Depression Don forms: Will it impact Florida?

The National Hurricane Center is keeping a close eye on Tropical Depression Don which formed west of The Azores region of Portugal on Monday.

The depression is moving toward the east-southeast near 14 mph and is forecast to turn southward on Tuesday, westward on Wednesday and west-northwestward on Thursday over the open waters of the central Atlantic.

It has maximum sustained winds of 35 mph and a minimal central pressure of 1011 mb. Winds of 39 to 73 mph are required for a system to become a tropical storm, according to the NHC.

The FOX 35 Storm Team said Don will remain far away from Florida and the U.S.

Outside of Don, the tropics remain quiet with no tropical development expected in the next seven days. Depend on the FOX 35 Storm Team for more details.