Sunshine and highs in the 80s kick off the week in Central Florida

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR TODAY AROUND ORLANDO?

Today's forecast high: 87 degrees

Tomorrow’s forecast low: 65 degrees

MAIN WEATHER CONCERNS

Local weather looks great today. Plenty of sunshine and highs in the 80s. Easterly breezes look a bit lighter overall.

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR WALT DISNEY WORLD, UNIVERSAL, AND SEAWORLD?

If you have plans to go to the theme parks today, it will be dry but a bit humid. Temperatures will be near 87 degrees. The UV Index is high, so keep your sunscreen handy.

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BEACHES IN CENTRAL FLORIDA?

Breezy conditions at the beaches will start to taper off today. The rip current risk remains moderate for the Atlantic beaches. The surf will be 2-3 feet in a mix of swell. Sunshine dominates at all area beaches, highs come up into the lower 80s.

LOOKING AHEAD:

Mostly sunny conditions are in play for the remainder of the week. Breezes will increase again as a weak front moves across the area on Wednesday. There could be a few isolated showers accompanying the front during this time, rain chances have been bumped up to 20% to account for this. Highs tonight will also trend up closer to mid-week with average inland readings around 90-degrees.